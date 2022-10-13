Video
2 killed, 4 injured as bus hits auto in N'ganj

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 12: Two people, including a college student, were killed and four others injured when a speedy bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the busy Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Araihazar upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased student was identified as Nafiz, son of Naim Mia of Rupganj upazila.
He was a Class XI student of Government Safar Ali College. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said the accident occurred at 8am when the Narsingdi-bound 'Badhan Paribahan' bus crashed
into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot.
The four injured occupants of the auto-rickshaw were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.    -UNB


