One-sided Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17

Since most of the political parties except the ruling Awami League (AL) are not participating in the upcoming Zilla Parishad election to be held on October 17, the election is apparently to be one-sided. As a result, the competing political parties and voters at large are showing less interest in the polls.

The election has become a show of strength of AL's own party men. Already, 27 AL-backed candidates were elected Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed out of 61districts. At the same time, Election Commission has postponed polls two districts-Noakhali and Chapainawabganj. So, elections will be held in 32 districts and competition will be between AL-backed candidates and rebel candidates of the party. Though, only a few Jatiya Party leaders will contest independently in few districts.

There is not much interest in the public mind about the Zilla Parishad elections. No warmness is seen in this election of indirect voting. However, there are many candidates of the ruling party in the election. At least 27 of the 32 Zilla Parishad have rebel candidates of Awami League for the post of chairman.

According to AL insiders, the party is not taking it as good sign to become chairmen in 27 districts without contest. That is why the top level of the party does not want an uncontested election in any area. As a result, those who are contesting outside the party's decisions (party posted leaders or non-posted leaders), are not being forced to withdraw from the election. So, the party is not taking into consideration the recommendations from the district AL units for expulsion of rebels.

Some AL leaders keeping them anonymous said it is not an election on party symbols but supports have been given from the party. In some districts party candidates may lose elections. Considering that, many party leaders have become candidates. Many sacrificing leaders are among them and it does not end their past sacrifices for the party. All of them will be pardoned before the next general election. But the party will be tough on those who are accused of serious indiscipline.

However, AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel strongly opposed it while talking to the Daily Observer. He said, "Since Awami League nomination board gave nominations in the election so no one will be exempt if he or she goes against the party decisions whatever election it is."

"The logic given by the rebels of making the elections participatory, competitive and more acceptable they are contesting the elections will not be accepted. Those who have become candidates ignoring party decisions will face stern actions and will not get vital positions in the party for their disobediences," Nadel told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, a few Jatiya Party leaders are contesting in chairman post in some districts.

Jatiya Party Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan said, "Some leaders of our party are independently contesting in some districts as the party didn't give nomination to anyone officially."

"Since the party gave official nominations so it is tough to say the numbers of party leaders are contesting in chairman posts in Zilla Parishad elections. I think Ataur Rahman Ata in Gaibandha, Delwar Hossain in Dinajpur, Asma Ashraf in Netrokona, Nurunabi Mridha in Natore are among those contesting as chairman posts," he added.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Awami League backed candidates were elected as Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed in - Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Dhaka, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Pabna, Pirojpur, Feni, Barguna, Barisal, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet.

