Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Husband to hang for killing wife

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Oct 12: The judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal has sentenced to death Rezwan Saddam, 26, for killing his wife for dowry here.
Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed of Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday. Rezwan Saddam, the accused who was sentenced to death, was present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict. He is the son of Harun-ur Rashid of Haripur Sonamuri village of Nawabganj upazila.
According to the case history, two years before the incident, Rezwan got married to Layla Khatun,
daughter of Mohammad Sabjan Mia of Khatkhatia Krishnapur village of Nawabganj upazila. Laila Khatun's family paid Tk 50,000 as the dowry to Rezwan. But since the marriage, the accused Rezwan Saddam used to beat his wife Laila Khatun on different occasions demanding more as dowry.
On July 10 in 2016, Laila Khatun moved to her father's house with her husband Rezwan Saddam. At this time Rezwan again demanded Tk 80,000 as dowry. Unable to pay the dowry, Rezwan Saddam divorced Laila Khatun at her father's house. Later, the father of the girl contacted the mobile phone and settled the matter with the help of local elite.
Then on July 23 in 2016, Rezwan came and took Laila Khatun from her father's house. Then on July 25 the girl's father Sabjan Mia came to know that his daughter was killed. Later he went there and saw injury marks on different parts of his daughter's body.
Later, Laila's father, Sabjan Mia, filed a murder case with Nawabganj Police Station under section 11(a)/30 of the Prevention against Women and Children Act of 2000 (Amendment/03) on July 26 in 2016. In this case, a total of 11 people, including son-in-law Rezwan and his parents, siblings, were made defendants. The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ahasanur Rahman Pradhan, acquitted the other accused and filed a charge sheet under section 11(a) accusing husband Rezwan Saddam. After witnesses testified in the case, Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed sentenced the accused to death by hanging and fined Tk 10,000.
Advocate Taiba Begum, a lawyer for the State in the case, confirmed the death sentence and said, "We are satisfied with the verdict."
Advocate Saiful Islam stood on behalf of the accused in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD still 3rd apparel exporters to USA
BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked: 30 injured
Fakhrul urges people to oust govt, restore democracy at Ctg rally
IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
2 killed, 4 injured as bus hits auto in N'ganj
One-sided Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17
Husband to hang for killing wife
PM calls for raising farm products to boost foreign revenue income


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft