Husband to hang for killing wife

DINAJPUR, Oct 12: The judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal has sentenced to death Rezwan Saddam, 26, for killing his wife for dowry here.

Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed of Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday. Rezwan Saddam, the accused who was sentenced to death, was present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict. He is the son of Harun-ur Rashid of Haripur Sonamuri village of Nawabganj upazila.

According to the case history, two years before the incident, Rezwan got married to Layla Khatun,

daughter of Mohammad Sabjan Mia of Khatkhatia Krishnapur village of Nawabganj upazila. Laila Khatun's family paid Tk 50,000 as the dowry to Rezwan. But since the marriage, the accused Rezwan Saddam used to beat his wife Laila Khatun on different occasions demanding more as dowry.

On July 10 in 2016, Laila Khatun moved to her father's house with her husband Rezwan Saddam. At this time Rezwan again demanded Tk 80,000 as dowry. Unable to pay the dowry, Rezwan Saddam divorced Laila Khatun at her father's house. Later, the father of the girl contacted the mobile phone and settled the matter with the help of local elite.

Then on July 23 in 2016, Rezwan came and took Laila Khatun from her father's house. Then on July 25 the girl's father Sabjan Mia came to know that his daughter was killed. Later he went there and saw injury marks on different parts of his daughter's body.

Later, Laila's father, Sabjan Mia, filed a murder case with Nawabganj Police Station under section 11(a)/30 of the Prevention against Women and Children Act of 2000 (Amendment/03) on July 26 in 2016. In this case, a total of 11 people, including son-in-law Rezwan and his parents, siblings, were made defendants. The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ahasanur Rahman Pradhan, acquitted the other accused and filed a charge sheet under section 11(a) accusing husband Rezwan Saddam. After witnesses testified in the case, Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed sentenced the accused to death by hanging and fined Tk 10,000.

Advocate Taiba Begum, a lawyer for the State in the case, confirmed the death sentence and said, "We are satisfied with the verdict."

Advocate Saiful Islam stood on behalf of the accused in the case.











