Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:31 AM
PM calls for raising farm products to boost foreign revenue income

44 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu Nat’l Agri Award

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque hands over the Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1425 and 1426 to 44 individuals and organizations in recognition of their immense contribution to the agriculture sector on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who virtually attended the programme in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque hands over the Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1425 and 1426 to 44 individuals and organizations in recognition of their immense contribution to the agriculture sector on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who virtually attended the programme in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for boosting the country's farm products to help diversify the export basket and earn more in foreign exchange.   
"I think agricultural products can play a vital role in diversifying export basket. We must not be dependent on one or two export items only," she said.
The prime minister said this while addressing a programme organized at Osmani Memorial Auditorium to distribute Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award among 44 individuals and organisations for the Bangla years of 1425 (2018) and 1426 (2019).
She joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
The award recognises the outstanding contributions of the recipients in the development of the country's agriculture.
PM Hasina said that her government has been working hard to increase the agricultural products with the twin objectives of making the country self-reliant and raising the exports.
"We should always keep this in mind. We will stand on our own feet by reducing dependence on import," she said.
She said that in Bangladesh coronavirus has been contained successfully and now it is time to go for producing more food.
"Not a single inch of land should be left uncultivated. Even     the roofs of the buildings have to be used food production," she said.
The prime minister also put emphasis on producing edible oil for which the country is totally dependent on others.
Noting that Bangladesh imports 90 per cent of its edible oil consumption she asked the authorities concerned to increase production of the essential cooking item in the country.
She mentioned that not long ago Bangladesh produced edible oil to meet part of the domestic consumption.  
"Our land is so fertile, we can do that if we want" she said.
She said her government has moved to establish 100 special economic zones across the country to save agricultural land from indiscriminate industrial use.
Referring the world leaders' apprehension that there may be famine and food scarcity in 2023, the prime minister urged all to take preparation to grow more as the country has fertile land and hardworking people to avert that kind of situation.
"We will produce our own food, this war (Russia-Ukraine) seems not to stop soon," she said.
In this connection, she said that the arms producing countries could not sell their arms during the pandemic and they are making money now through selling arms and ammunition.
"Some countries will make profit if this war can be prolonged," she said.
Unfortunately, she said, that mass people of the world are bearing the brunt of the war and its severe consequences.
Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Fisheries and Livestock  Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Ministry Matia Chowdhury and Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam also spoke at the programme.
Sharmin Akhter spoke on behalf of the awardees.
A documentary on the development of the agriculture in Bangladesh was screened at the programme.    -UNB


