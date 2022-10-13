Video
Thursday, 13 October, 2022
Front Page

Super cyclone 'Sitrang' unlikely to hit BD:  State Minister  

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Super cyclone 'Sitrang' unlikely to hit Bangladesh,  Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast on Wednesday.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said that the Global Forecast System (GFS) has shared the information  that super cyclone "Sitrang" might hit the Bangladesh coast this month.
The Minister said at a press briefing he held at the
ministry conference room in the Secretariat to mark the International Disaster Mitigation Day that no depression had been  formed in the Bay until now.
According to the GFS, a depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 17, which would  intensify into a cyclonic storm, said the Minister.
It might hit parts of West Bengal and the Sundarbans through Andhra Pradesh, he added.
It can be like the Cyclone Amphan, he said, adding, "Our meteorologists are monitoring and reported that no depression has formed in the bay as yet. If the cyclone hits this region, it will be called 'Sitrang', which was named by Thailand."
Dr Enam said, "We will take our preparations. Japanese and Indian Meteorological departments will work jointly with Bangladesh on the cyclone."
"Usually we start taking preparations after the depression forms," the state minister said, adding that the government is prepared to deal with the cyclone although there is no specific information. Field level and district administrations and volunteers have been instructed to be ready to tackle the cyclone.
"Cyclone shelters need to be prepared We will provide dry foods, drinking water and cash relief to the needy," he said.
Regarding the International Disaster Mitigation Day celebrations,  he said, its inaugural session will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the celebrations  as the chief guest.
The state minister will chair the inuguration.
Replying a question, he said, "The government has already constructed 94,338 disaster tolerant houses in the cyclone-prone areas  under its infrastructural development and disaster risks management initiatives.
"Under the project, some more 44,909 houses are being built from the budgetary allocations of fiscal 2021-22. The construction activities would be completed soon," he said.
He said that procurement of modern disaster management equipment for investigation, rescue and rehabilitation worth Tk 2,300 crore is underway.  He said that the National Emergency Operation Centre  (NEOC) had been established to face the situation.
Ministry's Secretary Kamrul Hasan and Additional Secretary Rabindranath Barman were present at the news briefing.


