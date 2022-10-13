DCs-SPs’ misbehaviour with EC Anisur brings to fore Admin-EC conflict

The inner conflict between the administration of the government and the Election Commission (EC) has come to fore after the indecent behaviour of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) with the commission that took place on October 8 in the meeting between the EC and the DCs and SPs.

Some of the DCs and SPs over reacted and started shouting after a remark of Election Commissioner (EC) Anisur Rahman regarding transport fuel allocation for the administrative magistrates on polls duty.

At one stage, they started an outcry for Anisur's removal from the stage. Being embarrassed with the protest, EC Anisur stopped his speech and left the stage and sat on his designated seat.

The commissioners and officials of the EC are frustrated over the government's silence for not taking action against the DCs and SPs for the misconduct at the meeting with the commission.

They were expecting that the government will take necessary disciplinary action against the field level high officials responsible for the administrative activities, law enforcement and election purposes for the unprecedented incident. But, no action has yet been taken against any of those officials.

After the indecent incident in the meeting of the EC with the DCs and SPs, Election Commissioner (EC) Anisur Rahman has stopped attending office.

Being frustrated with the behaviour of the DCs and SPs and silence of the government and the Chief Election Commissioner (EC), EC Anisur stopped attending office after the incident.

Rumours spread that EC Anisur was also planning to resign from his position saying 'it was his wrong decision to join the EC'.

While talking to media on Tuesday over phone, he said, "It was my mistake to join the EC. I don't know who proposed my name for the EC and why I joined here. I may not return to the office after such a horrible situation."

But, he changed his stance of Wednesday after talking to his colleagues and well-wishers.

On Wednesday, he told media, "I haven't yet taken decision of resigning from my post. It's my office, I will join whenever I like. There's nothing to talk about on the matter."

"As I have not taken a decision to resign, I may go to office on Thursday or Sunday," he added.

According to EC officials, most of the commissioners of the EC including the CEC are frustrated over the situation and the government's inaction after the meeting. They are not confident about conducting the polls giving the responsibilities to those officials for maintaining administrative and law and order issues.

Regarding the issue, former EC Rafiqul Islam on Wednesday told media that 'it's a bad precedence'.

"After the incident, I think that the concept of Election Commissioner is changing. It's a constitutional post. An in service and on duty government officials cannot show such behaviour with the EC. If they have anything to say, they could say in a different manner. They should not do it by any means," he added.

However, former EC Dr Muhammad Sadique said, "Both of them should be liberal in using words."













