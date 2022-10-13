BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that Bangladesh will continue to put in its best efforts and play its role in fulfilling the expectations of the UN member states on the human rights front.

"The UN member states voted for Bangladesh with an expectation that it will be able to help with its experience in dealing with human rights issues," State Minister for Foreign Affairs said in a video message on Tuesday night.

The state minister mentioned that Bangladesh got the highest number of votes, 160, in the "very competitive" election because Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, served the UNHRC in the past with much sincerity.

The result is a clear manifestation of the recognition by the international community of Bangladesh's continued endeavour and commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights in the national as well as international arena, Bangladesh says.

However, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam led the Bangladesh delegation in the UN General Assembly during the election on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has bagged a "historic win" in the election for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the term 2023-25, securing 160 votes out of 189 that were cast in Tuesday's election.

"It's (human rights) a sensitive issue. It's (elected a member of UNHRC) a responsibility," he said Tuesday night. He expressed gratitude to all UN member states for having faith in Bangladesh.

In the previous UNHRC elections, Bangladesh won in 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2018; effectively for all possible terms as per the rules of business of the Council.

The other three countries elected from the region were the Maldives (154 votes), Vietnam (145 votes) and Kyrgyzstan (126 votes). South Korea (123 votes) and Afghanistan (12 votes) missed out, while Bahrain withdrew their candidature late last month.

Bangladesh, as a responsible and responsive Member State of the United Nations and an elected UNHRC member for next three years, will remain committed to make all efforts to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights nationally and globally, MoFA said.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States at any one time, which is responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

