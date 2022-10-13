Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gaibandha-5 by-election suspended for irregularities

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday suspended the by-election in Gaibandha-5 due to irregularities and fake voting.
After suspending the election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "From the beginning of the voting we observed all the polling stations using Close Circuit TV (CCTV) and found irregularities and fake vote casting at  many      polling stations. When the situation went out of control we directed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to suspend the by-election."
According to the EC the polling stations were  under  coverage by 1,242 CCTV cameras.
"But the EC could not identify who were involved with the irregularities," said the CEC.
He said, "After investigations we will identify the intruders and take action against them according to the law."
"We found no mechanical failure with the  Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," he said.
" Some intruders had entered into the polling booths  and cast vote using the EVMs, though all the EVMs worked properly," said the CEC.
The CEC called them as "dacoits and miscreants."
Due to the irregularities polling was suspended at the centres one by one and at one stage, voting was put off in one third of the polling stations.
Allegations of irregularities were made at many centres that  fake votes were cast.
Despite objections from the opposition parties, the Election Commission said that it was determined to use EVMs in the coming general election.
No Election Commission suspended polling due to irregularities in the recent past.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD still 3rd apparel exporters to USA
BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked: 30 injured
Fakhrul urges people to oust govt, restore democracy at Ctg rally
IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
2 killed, 4 injured as bus hits auto in N'ganj
One-sided Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17
Husband to hang for killing wife
PM calls for raising farm products to boost foreign revenue income


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft