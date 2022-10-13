Gaibandha-5 by-election suspended for irregularities

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday suspended the by-election in Gaibandha-5 due to irregularities and fake voting.

After suspending the election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "From the beginning of the voting we observed all the polling stations using Close Circuit TV (CCTV) and found irregularities and fake vote casting at many polling stations. When the situation went out of control we directed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to suspend the by-election."

According to the EC the polling stations were under coverage by 1,242 CCTV cameras.

"But the EC could not identify who were involved with the irregularities," said the CEC.

He said, "After investigations we will identify the intruders and take action against them according to the law."

"We found no mechanical failure with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," he said.

" Some intruders had entered into the polling booths and cast vote using the EVMs, though all the EVMs worked properly," said the CEC.

The CEC called them as "dacoits and miscreants."

Due to the irregularities polling was suspended at the centres one by one and at one stage, voting was put off in one third of the polling stations.

Allegations of irregularities were made at many centres that fake votes were cast.

Despite objections from the opposition parties, the Election Commission said that it was determined to use EVMs in the coming general election.

No Election Commission suspended polling due to irregularities in the recent past.











