IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc

The International Mone-tary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for Bangladesh in fiscal 2022-23 to 6 percent from its previous projection of 6.7

percent.

In its global outlook report on Tuesday, the IMF updated its predictions from its previous report in April, bringing it in line with the World Bank, which last

week lowered its forecast for Bangladesh's economic growth for the current fiscal year by 0.6 percentage points to 6.1 percent.

The April IMF report had also revised down Bangladesh's growth estimates, lowering them from the 7.1 percent calculated in a January supplementary report.

The Bangladesh government set a growth target of 7.5 percent in the budget for FY23.

The IMF also projected that consumer prices in the country will rise by 9.1 percent in the ongoing financial year, up from a 6.1 percent rise in 2021-22.

Data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics earlier in the day appeared to back the IMF's inflation forecast. The BBS said consumer prices rose by 9.10 percent in September after hitting a decade-high 9.52 percent in August.

The IMF, however, sees slight improvement in Bangladesh's current account balance. The deficit, which was 4.1 percent of the total GDP in 2021-22, will be 3.8 percent in the current fiscal year, the fund forecast.

While economic distress is weighing down all South Asian countries, some are coping better than others, and Bangladesh is one of them, the World Bank said in its report.

Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and a fall in foreign exchange reserves, Bangladesh requested financial support from the International Monetary Fund in July, making it the third country in the region -- after Pakistan and Sri Lanka -- to engage with the IMF this year.

"But unlike the other two countries, Bangladesh's reserves have not fallen to dangerously low levels, the country is not facing political instability, and inflation is still below 10 percent although it is above recent historical levels," the World Bank said.

Bangladesh has been facing a shortage of the US dollar as exports and remittances have not been enough to pay high import costs, which have grown rapidly due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid bolstered economic activities during the recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh imports most of the energy it needs to generate power - a fact that led the government to suspend production at power plants run by costly diesel. It also faces a gas shortage to produce power. The authorities have resorted to recurring outages to tackle the crisis for now.

Globally, the IMF forecast, growth will slow from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. This is the weakest growth since 2001, leaving aside the global financial crisis in 2008 and the most acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. It put a 25 percent probability of global growth falling below 2% next year - a phenomenon that has occurred only five times since 1970 - and said there was a more than 10 percent chance of a global GDP contraction. -bdnews24.com











