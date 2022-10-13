13 muggers held in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained 13muggers gang from different areas of the capital.

A team of RAB-3 detained the muggers after conducting simultaneous drives in Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan areas on Tuesday night, said Commanding Officer of RAB-3, Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed.

The elite force also seized sharp weapons and a mobile phone from their possession.

During primary questioning, the alleged gang members said they used to mug people in these areas brandishing sharp weapons. -UNB