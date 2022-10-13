Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest

A three-day long 'Liberation Dock Fest Chattogram 2022', organized by the Liberation War Museum, is going to commence at Chattogram Theatre Institute premises from today.

Films from home and abroad on Liberation War and human rights will be screened in the festival.

Young filmmaker Rasel Rana Doza's documentary "Housher Dhua (The Song of Soul Canvas)" will be screened at 6:00pm on the second day of the festival.

The film, produced by the Bangladesh Cinema and Television Institute (BCTI), is based on the Dhua song and life style of the village folks related to the songs.









