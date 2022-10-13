Sheikh Russel Day to be observed on Oct 18

"Sheikh Russel Day" will be observed in the country in a befitting manner on October 18 marking the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Shaheed Sheikh Russel.

"The Sheikh Russel Day-2022" will be observed as a national day throughout the country and different Bangladesh missions in abroad", said State Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a press conference here on Wednesday.

To mark the day, elaborate programmes have been chalked out by the ICT Division which will begin through placing of wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at his grave at Banani graveyard at 6:00am on October 18. -BSS











