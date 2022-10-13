Video
15th death anniv of Obaidul Huq today

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022
Observer Desk

Today is the 15th death anniversary of veteran journalist Obaidul Huq.
Obaidul Huq, a doyen of journalism, breathed his last on October 13, 2007 at his Banani residence. He was 96 years 11 months 13 days old. Widely respected elderly journalist Obaidul Huq was the Editor of the Bangladesh Observer for 12 years since 1972.
Born in October 31, 1911 at Feni, he had his Masters in Philosophy from Dhaka University and completed his LLB from Calcutta University. He then joined the government service. In 1944 he left the government service and joined the film world. He was the first Bangalee Muslim to make a feature film "Dukkhhe Jader Jibon Gora" in 1946. He was the writer, producer and director of the film.
After the partition of India, he returned to the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) from Calcutta. He joined the Editorial Board of the Pakistan Observer (later The Bangladesh Observer) in 1951 as joint Editor.
He was the Chairman of Press Institute of Bangladesh and Chairman of Dainik Bangla and Bangladesh Times Trustee Board. He was also Chairman of Nazrul Institute.
Obaidul Huq was honoured with a number of national and international awards. He got the highest national award, the "Ekushey Padak" in 1983. He was also recognized with Bangla Academy Award in 1964 for drama writing. He was decorated with UNICEF Gold Medal for journalism.


