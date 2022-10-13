Alumni Assoc in UK to celebrate DU's birth centenary

Dhaka University Alumni Association UK (DUAAUK) is going to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the university under the theme "100 Years of Pride" at The Willow's Event venue on Forest Road in Redbridge Heinault area on Sunday.

"The program will commence on October 16 at 12:00pm. Ex-students of Dhaka University and their families who are scattered across Europe will join the event to celebrate the founding day of their beloved institution," said Bulbul Hasan, Convener of the event organizing committee.

According to event organizers, current and past presidents and general secretaries of the central committee of Dhaka University Alumni Association will be invited as guests. The cultural segment of the event will include performances by noted musician Shafin Ahmed and the alumni themselves. -UNB







