EC suspends Noakhali Zilla Parishad polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday suspended the election in Noakhali Zilla Parishad until further order.

The EC took the decision to comply with the order of the Appellate Division.

On Tuesday the EC conveyed its decision to Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali, the Returning Officer.

Confirming the receipt of the letter, District Senior Election Officer Mejbah Uddin told reporters, "According to the EC decision, elections in all posts of Noakhali Zilla Parishad has been suspended until further order."

Election was scheduled to be held on October 17.

The EC said that disqualification of independent chairman candidate Alabox Taher Titu on charge of defaulting loan repayment was nullified by the High Court Division.

After hearing Alabox's writ petition, the High Court Division stayed nomination cancelation order and asked the Returning Officer to provide pineapple symbol he had got earlier through lottery.

Later, as Awami League nominated candidate Abdul Wadud Pintu appealed to Chamber Court of the Appellate Division against the High Court Division's order, the Chamber judge suspended the election and fixed October 17 as the date for hearing the appeal by Appellate Division's regular bench.













