Man gets life term for violating son's wife

A Dhaka tribunal on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term in jail for raping his daughter-in-law in the capital's Mirpur in February, 2020.

Judge Begum Mafroza Parvin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the convict Md Ibrahim Khalil alias Khalil at the court.

The tribunal also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh in default of which he will have to serve six more months in jail.

According to the case statement, the accused Ibrahim Khalil raped the victim on the night of February 19 in 2020 when she was sleeping at their residence in Dhaka's Mirpur area.











