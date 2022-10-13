Textbooks will not contain anti-religion, misogynistic content: Edu Minister

The new curriculum must not contain content that creates religious hatred, while also protecting gender equality gave instructions to the writers Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

The Minister said this while participating in the revision and development program of the textbook prepared on the new curriculum at the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) conference room on Tuesday.

Besides, Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was present at this time.

The education minister said, "Hatred of women cannot be spread, gender equality must be protected in the content of textbooks. The history of the liberation war should be presented correctly. Pictures should also be inclusive, so that controversy does not arise. The images that are required to be given should be used. Special importance should be given to the fact that words can be said easily."











