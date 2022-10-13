Video
Bridges to move country forward

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lately opened the country's first six lane Madhumati Bridge in Narail and the third Shitalakkhya Bridge in Narayanganj to public, the long cherished dream of people has finally come true.

In full agreement with PM, we also believe that the national and international implications of these bridges are immense as they will play pivotal roles in stepping up our bilateral trade relations with India, Nepal and Bhutan.

However, through these two bridges, South and Southwestern regions of the country, which were neglected, will be developed quickly.

The 690 metre long and 27.1 metre wide Madhumati Bridge, locally known as Kalna Bridge, has been built on the Madhumati River at a cost of Tk 960 crore with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The 3rd Shitalakkhya Bridge connects Narayanganj, the country's largest inland river port, with   Chattogram Sea Port.

However, it also links the river port with the country's South Western districts through the Padma Bridge.

The Madhumati Bridge will directly benefit the people of Jashore, Narail, Magura, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Satkhira and part of Khulna district by saving time, money and energy to a great extent. And now with the bridges open, we believe sufferings of untold traffic gridlock on either sides of the concerned rivers will significantly drop  much to the relief of commoners.

The Madhumati Bridge, which will also ease communication between the capital and the country's biggest Land Port at Benapole, will be a part of Asian Highway. As a result, people from all sectors, including business and agriculture, will benefit impacting the country's GDP.

The government should now focus on making people and traders use this bridge as the best transportation option. High toll will make people less interested in using this bridge discouraging businesses. Hence, the government should fix a toll rate which will be commercially viable.

Madhumati and Shitalakkhya Bridges promise to give a huge boost to our economy and change the lives of the most deprived sections of the population. It has the potential to accelerate our development dreams. But to make this happen, we must work hard to create an enabling environment for these aspirations to come true. The nation must be united in their efforts to take on these tasks with sincerity, efficiency, honesty and innovation.

Moving forward, we hope that Madhumati and Shitalakkhya  Bridges have  also introduced a new economic gateway for Bangladesh. These steps are taken to ensure support to people and those most vulnerable to  benefit from the mega investment. It is a proud moment for Bangladesh, a moment that can launch us into a future where the needs and aspirations of the people finally take centre stage of policymaking.



