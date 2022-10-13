Cyber crime and its effect on society

Internet service only if you raise your hand. Among these benefits there are some pitfalls and disadvantages. Global cybercrime has increased with the use of new technologies. New laws are being created to prevent these crimes. How many of us know about these laws? If I knew what I would be involved in cyber crime? 4G internet service present, upcoming 5G. The number of internet users has also increased. Information technology is being used in government and private offices and courts. Due to not being aware of the legal use of this technology, many people are getting involved in cyber crime without knowing it. Even pornography, cyber bullying, violent extremism, rumours, political gang culture, fraud, extortion, piracy, disinformation, fake news, addiction are all happening through information technology. Especially the youth is getting addicted to the use of information technology. And this addiction is getting involved in cyber crime.



Many are knowingly misusing technology for self-interest or terrorist activities. Internet-based crime is primarily cybercrime. Based on gender, Devarti Halder and K. Jaishankar define cybercrime against women as, "Using the modern telecommunication networks of the Internet and mobile phones, the intentional infliction of emotional and physical harm. Crime against women for purpose". For example, if you post something defamatory or misleading against someone on social media including Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber, Imu, Instagram, upload pictures or videos, open an account in someone's name and post misleading posts or use someone's photo on the account, post any status and share Even if you like it, it can be a cyber crime. Apart from this, threatening someone through electronic means, sending any indecent picture, cartoon or doing anything anti-national will be a cyber crime.



Cyber crime was till 2017 dealt with by the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006. Currently this offense is dealt with by the Digital Security Act, 2018. Section 21 of this Act provides the maximum punishment - it will be considered a crime if any person propagates, campaigns and supports against the Liberation War or the spirit of the Liberation War or the Father of the Nation through digital media. The maximum penalty is 14 years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50 lakh.



At present, cases related to cyber crimes under the Digital Security Act are tried by eight Divisional Cyber Tribunals in the country. The tribunals are - Dhaka Cyber Tribunal, Chittagong Cyber Tribunal, Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal, Khulna Cyber Tribunal, Barisal Cyber Tribunal, Sylhet Cyber Tribunal, Rangpur Cyber Tribunal and Mymensingh Cyber Tribunal.

According to the CCA Foundation research report titled 'Crime Trends', 67.9 percent of women are victims of cyber crimes while using the Internet. Among them, they are in the highest position of victims of misinformation through social media. The rate of female victims of this crime is 16.3 percent. In second place is online messaging threats. 11.2 percent of women who are victims of online harassment by distorting their photos. Pornography has increased at a higher rate than crime committed in the survey. This crime has increased from 2.25 to 6.05 percent. Similarly, threats sent through online messages have not stopped. This crime has increased from 13.5 to 17.67 percent.



Women are getting more involved in cybercrime than youth. According to the information received by DMP's Cyber Security and Crime Division, there were 638 cases of cyber crime across the country in 2015, and 923 in the following year, 2016. Again in 2017 there were 1058 cases and in 2018 there were 1136 cases and in 2019 there were 1456 cases. Besides, 232 cases were filed in 2015, 206 cases in 2016, 280 cases in 2017, 370 cases in 2018 and 540 cases in 2019. Apart from this, a survey shows that 6.51 percent are victims of phone texting threats and 5.58 percent of copyright violations. 1.40 percent of cases of fraud by doing online work.



In case of any cyber crime or internet based complaint, first a general diary (GD) can be filed in the nearest police station or if there is a specific complaint, a statement can be filed under the relevant section of the Digital Security Act, 2018. If the concerned police station refuses to take up the case, a complaint case can be filed in the Divisional Cyber Tribunal under jurisdiction. Complaints can even be made in writing to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).



We are using internet on mobile. Most of us do not know or even try to know the proper use of this readily available internet. Especially the younger generation is obsessed with this Internet addiction! And the misuse of communication media through these addicts is costing time, money, even cyber crime without their knowledge. Parents don't know how children are getting involved in cyber crime.



Today's students are tomorrow's future. Therefore, the beautiful future of the students along with this youth society cannot be allowed to be ruined. We have to come forward, the unthinking government of this country has to come forward. This crime should be countered simultaneously with the full cooperation of the people and the government. In the meantime, various departments, organizations and NGOs are working in the government and private sector to increase awareness about cyber crime in the country, but it is not enough. It is not appropriate to think of suppressing this crime only through the formation of cyber tribunals, rather, public awareness should be greatly increased through projectors in educational institutions and public places about the evils of this crime. Youth should be protected from cyber crime.

The writer is an advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna.











