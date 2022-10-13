

Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?



Undoubtedly, climate change affects the entire planet. Shifts in wind patterns, the average temperature, the amount of precipitation, and the frequency of extreme weather events endanger health, food, and the water supply. Those risks are directly connected to the reduction in biological diversity and species extinction that challenge most parts of the world. In addition, the adverse effects of climate change lead to socioeconomic and political instability, which changes the living conditions of many communities. According to the research of the Global Carbon Project, it is revealed that rich countries, including the United States, Canada, and much of western Europe, account for just twelve percent of the global population today but are responsible for fifty percent of all the planet-warming greenhouse gases released from fossil fuels and industry for 170 years.



Therefore, one of the biggest fights at the COP meetings is whetherand howthe wealthiest nations of the world, disproportionately responsible for global warming, should compensate poorer countries for the damages caused by rising temperatures. But poorer countries often claim that they are not able to get compensation for the damage caused by climate change.



Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the main cause of human-induced climate change. CO2 emissions, primarily from the combustion of fossil fuels, have risen dramatically since the start of the industrial revolution. According to a recent report of Carbon Brief, a UK-based website covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy, and energy policy,the U.S. has released more than 509 GtCO2 since 1850. Moreover, the country is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions, with some twenty percent of the global total. But, unfortunately, in 2020, the USA became the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The Paris agreement was adopted by 196 parties at the 2015 UNFCCC near Paris, France, to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change. It aims to keep the global temperature rise well below 2�C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5�C.



The United States continues to be one of the top emitters of greenhouse gases. Moreover, the country has historically been the nation that has contributed most to the global climate problem, which has a growing negative impact on human rights. In the united states, heatwaves, hurricanes, and other extreme weather events linked to climate disproportionately impact marginalized populations in the United States. Unfortunately, authorities have not adequately protected at-risk populations-including pregnant people, people with disabilities, and older people-from such foreseeable impacts. Although President Biden announced that his government would prioritize addressing climate change and rejoined the Paris Agreement on his first day in office, however, according to the Climate Action Tracker (a research group to monitor government action to achieve their reduction of greenhouse gas emissions concerning international agreements), the emissions reduction target of the United States in its national climate plan is insufficient to meet the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5�C above pre-industrial levels.



According to a new Pew Research Center survey, a majority of people in the United States opined that they already somehow experience the adverse effects of climate change in their own communities. They believe that the federal government falls short of reducing the impacts of climate change. Moreover, in the context of its own adaptation, the United States is reported to lack federal climate action;thus, state and local governments create climate change strategies and action plans. As a result, it has been reported in the mass media that since the Trump administration,the U.S. federal climate policy has been moving in the wrong direction. It is often cited during the Trump regime that President Donald Trump undermined protections against air pollution, causing direct harm to clean energy industries and jobs and putting the profits of fossil fuel corporations over the people's health and the planet. Interestingly these damn care attitudes towards the environment were driven by corporate and fossil fuel interests that are rampant among his Cabinet and top donors.



The historical fact is the United States is responsible for climate change. As a result, climate change threatens the development gains of developing nations. In addition, it is revealed from recently published research indicates that climate change is also a major threat to the well-being of the United States. Although poorer nations make a negligible contribution to global warming and climate change, these countries have been among the most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. The vulnerability is highest for the underdeveloped and least developed countries in tropical and subtropical areas. Thus, countries with the fewest resources are likely to bear the tremendous burden of climate change in terms of loss of life and relative effect on investment and the economy. Undoubtedly, climate change brings irreversible harm to poor countries, and they now demand funding to compensate them for the 'losses and damages' of climate change. For example, last year, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh wrote an article published in a British daily, 'The Financial Times', where she has come down heavily on the developed nations for climate 'empty pledges' in the past decades. The Prime Minister also made a plea to the world leaders 'to turn pledges into action'. Therefore, as America has contributed the most to climate change, the country should pay damages to poorer nations.

