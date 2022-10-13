Russia-Ukraine war: A protracted conflict

The beginning of every war is like opening the door into a dark room, and this has been reflected well in the Russia-Ukraine war. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, which make up 15% of Ukraine, are now a part of Russia, the whole world has been operating on a new set of assumptions.



Putin himself fueled the war, can be called the mastermind behind the movie. The debates of the world's biggest organizations, like NATO, EU and UN, are not out of the syllabus. People may think actual war not feasible in modern era, but Russia has already done it by invading Crimea in 2014.The same scenario was witnessed once again by invading Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye.



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has split the globe in two. On the one hand, Russia is supported by other nations that are at odds with the West, while on the other hand, the West supports Ukraine. Europe is now facing the worst humanitarian crisis since the Second World War.



Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries have imposed repeatedly tight restrictions on Russia.



The USA said that they will never provide recognition to those regions.Through the declaration of four regions by Russia, the USA flared up and became involved in a direct military clash. Though the USA is going through high inflation, it declared a military aid package for Ukraine which is about $625 million.



It is quite evident that the West will stop at nothing to subdue Russia. They act in this way because they don't want to seem to be losing their dominion.



Now, in these present circumstances, it can be conjectured that there is a possibility of nuclear war. The war is now on four stage. From this point, it will be completely impossible for Putin to return home from the battlefield. Again, it's clear that Biden is ready to use the military aid package to defend their rule.



Though Russia claims that they are not preparing for a nuclear attack, it is possible that Putin will never look back in order to prove themselves in front of the world and avoid criticism and protest from his people.



Day by day, when Russia is going to detach from the entire world, especially from the west. On the other hand,it's getting closer to the enemy of the west. Among them, North Korea is one of them. The relations between North Korea and Russia are very obvious now. From the very beginning of the war, North Korea has been helping Russia.



It can be predicted that Russia and North Korea will both get marginalized by the West because of nuclear arms. On the contrary, they are helping Kiev by giving all the materials. On this stage, both countries can work together to fight against the West. A warm wish from Kim Jong-un on Putin's 70th birthday and the statement prove that they are getting together.



Putin is not willing to acknowledge that they are losing; instead, he will stop at nothing to maintain this. Russians are compelled to enlist in the military. Thousands of people have already left. This war really caused a global disaster that affected the whole world as well as all of Europe.



China may be provoked to attack Taiwan by seeing this war. It will be a hybrid warfare. The world will put emphasis on Gun Blazing Style, which is a threat to humanity. Through this conflict, the full-blown multipolar world system has got a stability.



It has breached Westphalian sovereignty too, where even more importance is given to traditional security rather than nontraditional security. Militarization will be seen around the globe.



Whatever it is, war is always a tragedy. If Russia faces exhaustion, domestic and external pressures, changes in capability balance, a reduction in discordant objectives, and a decline in conflict-sustaining acts, the war can be ended; otherwise, it will never. This war is already known as a "protracted conflict".



The world is not ready to face another global conflict after the pandemic.If Putin never stops now, it will bring a global catastrophe. This is because Europe's problem is the world's problem. The world's problem is not Europe's problem.

The writer is a former research intern, Diplomatic Act for Bangladesh

















