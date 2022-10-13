Naypyidaw’s nuke ambition hampering regional stability  

Since the coup in 2021, some regions of the country, mainly the Northwest and Southeast, have sunk into turmoil, turning Myanmar into a war zone. The world has been shocked by the military junta's airstrikes, like the one on a school in Depayin Township on September 16 that killed 7 innocent schoolchildren. On the grounds that the school is a bastion of the resistance, the military has imprisoned the attack survivors. According to accounts, almost 2,000 individuals, regardless of age, gender, or disability, who had been accused of affiliation to pro-democracy parties, have perished in battles and other deadly incidents since the military takeover.



An estimated 20,000 public buildings, including housing, temples, and schools, have been destroyed. Unfortunately, because exact figures are difficult to verify, these data significantly underestimate the level of violence and destruction. Nevertheless, this aids in comprehending the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis and the danger it poses to the regional order.



The UN requested that countries stop selling weaponry to Myanmar in order to decrease the damage that violence was causing to the country and the wider region; however, this plea went unanswered. China and Russia, who have continued to provide the majority of Myanmar's weapons, ammo, and planes after the coup, are the country's two main arms suppliers by far. Myanmar has signed an agreement with Russia for the cooperation in atomic energy, further solidifying their relationship.



The military's long-held desire to possess nuclear energy to produce electricity, as they have asserted, will hopefully be realized by this agreement. It will also be utilized for medical and scientific research. Analysts have expressed fear that the military may utilize it to develop nuclear weapons, though. If this worry proves to be accurate, it could lead to significant problems on a global scale. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a binding international agreement that completely outlaws nuclear weapons, should be recognized as Myanmar is a signatory.



According to a documentary made in June by an opposition group, Myanmar (Burma) has begun taking first measures toward building nuclear weapons. Sai Thein Win, a former officer in the Myanmar army, provided information for the documentary by the Democratic Voice of Burma. Win claimed to be the deputy manager of specialized machine tool firms involved in the production of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons in Myanmar.



After a sequence of interactions that increased under the current junta and its military predecessor, Russia assisted the Southeast Asian nation's two-decade-long road toward nuclear capability.



Many believe this is the first step in a plan to use nuclear energy for military objectives, including the production of nuclear weapons, despite the present regime's insistence that it will be used for peaceful purposes in Myanmar, which has been plagued by persistent electricity shortages.



The country also signed the Nuclear Weapons Treaty in 2018, but has not yet ratified it. Given the Junta's recent contempt for international law, it is difficult to predict whether or not they will continue to uphold these treaties.



The junta's long-term pursuit of nuclear weapons is highlighted by a deal struck by the military administration in Myanmar and the state-owned nuclear energy business of Russia to jointly assess the construction of a small reactor in the Southeast Asian nation, analysts said.



The junta's long-term pursuit of nuclear weapons is highlighted by a deal struck by the military administration in Myanmar and the state-owned nuclear energy business of Russia to jointly assess the construction of a small reactor in the Southeast Asian nation, analysts said.



The "roadmap for cooperation upon its own citizn" was signed by Myo Thein Kyaw, the regime's minister of science and technology, Thuang Han, the minister of electricity, and Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, while they were all in Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum from September 5 to 8. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Junta, oversaw the contract's signature.



The "roadmap for cooperation upon its own citizn" was signed by Myo Thein Kyaw, the regime's minister of science and technology, Thuang Han, the minister of electricity, and Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, while they were all in Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum from September 5 to 8. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Junta, oversaw the contract's signature.



The regional forums haven't done much to curb the ongoing violence, much to the dismay of many. The current state of affairs necessitates the creation of fresh strategies that will more successfully contribute to taming the chaos that could further destabilize the area.



The neighboring countries that share a border with Myanmar are unhappy with the current state of affairs for two reasons: first, the encroachment of air space, as the Junta's constant airstrikes and the firing of shells into their territory have injured a few Thai and Bangladeshi citizens in addition to destroying property, and they have filed a complaint against these incidents.



While the latter confirmed that numerous mortar shells had been fired into Bangladeshi territory, the Junta attempted to shift the blame from itself to insurgent organizations. However, the Bangladeshi government emphasized that Myanmar was in charge of limiting violence within its borders. For the security of neighboring nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its "zero tolerance stance" on terrorism.



Similar challenges are being faced by the Thai side as well. SAC fighter jets reportedly crossed three 5-kilometer lines into Thai land in July 2022, according to Thai residents. The peasants living on the Thai side of the river felt panic and insecurity as a result of this. The invasion of fighter jets and weaponry from Myanmar into Thai territory was reportedly met with reports of visibly irate Thai soldiers, but the Thai government has opted to downplay the incident because Myanmar has now apologized.



If Myanmar persists in pursuing its long-cherished nuclear goals, Southeast Asia will always be at risk. The military regime would undoubtedly deploy the weaponry against insurgents and numerous ethnic rivals. Not only that, but the Myanmar junta's idiocy would make the entire Southeast Asian region unstable and violent. The aggressiveness of Myanmar would be increasing daily. The best illustration of this is the recent escalation of border tensions between Bangladesh and Myanmar. The military in Myanmar is so ruthless and vicious that it has been attacking its own citizens with airstrikes. As a result, the military of Myanmar poses a greater threat from nuclear weapons than North Korea itself.



The Protocol to the SEANWFZ Treaty is violated by Myanmar's behavior. Regardless of the reality, it is a fact that nuclear Myanmar isn't inthe interests of China, India, or any of the neighboring nations. Another nuclear power close to their border is unaffordable. Other nations in the region would undoubtedly feel unsafe. In the long run, a direct nuclear threat from Myanmar would destabilize the entire area. There must be an arms race in the area if nuclear deterrence is effective. All regional participants would feel uneasy as a result of Myanmar's risky ambition. The West should work with all the neighboring nations and ASEAN to put pressure on Myanmar to abandon its plans to develop nuclear weapons. They must adopt similar measures to those taken in the Iran case, North Korean case, or else the world would face another nuclear menace.

The writer is a researcher and

security affairs analyst











