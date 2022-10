Pakistani occupation army along with their allies brutally killed 365 Pakistani occupation army along with their allies brutally killed 365 innocent Bangalees and seriously injured 35 others at Baraitala, 4km away from Kishoreganj Town, on October 13 in 1971. The photo shows the memorial established at Baraitala beside the Kishoreganj-Nikli road in remembrance of the martyrs. photo: observer