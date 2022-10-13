Man crushed under train in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, Oct 12: A man was crushed under a train in Domar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nabi Bakhsh, son of Elahi Bakhsh, hailed from Saidpur Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a train coming from Dhaka ran over him at an outer signal nearby Domar Railway Station at around 6am when he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Railway Police Station Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death was filed in this regard.











