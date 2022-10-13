56 detained on different charges

A total of 56 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Chandpur, Joypurhat and Mymensingh, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 38 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 23 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 15 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested two people along with weapons from Haziganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night when they were preparing for a robbery.

The arrested persons are Rumon Bepari Sumon, 35, and Md Belal Hossain, 35.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Satbaria Rail Crossing area under Haziganj Sadar Union at night, and arrested them along with weapons.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Haziganj Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj PS Md Zobair Syed confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested six people for allegedly running a porn racket in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Jakaria Hossain, 30, Jamil Hossain, 25, Abdul Kader, 26, Swapon Kumar, 30, Shakil Chowdhury, 24, and Raju Hossain, 24.

RAB Company Commander Major Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in several shops in Shalaipur Bazar at around 8pm, and arrested them.

Five monitors, four CPUs, one laptop, eight hard disks, four key boards, six mouse pieces, seven mobile phone sets and 13 SIM cards were seized from their possession during the drive.

A case has been filed under the Pornography Control Act with Panchbibi PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in several drives, have arrested 10 people on different charges from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Md Emdadul Haque, 35, Md Qayyum, Md Shihab, 17, Mafia Khatun, 41, Md Fakhrul, 28, Rafiq Dhali, 31, Khokon Miah, 37, Md Mahfuj, 30, Hafizul Khan, 35, and Md Tanvir.

According to police sources, the law enforcers carried out the drives in different areas of the upazila and arrested them.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruque Ahmed confirmed the matter.











