Four killed, 15 injured in road mishaps

Four people have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Narayanganj and Nilphamari, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ankan Biswas, 22, son of Pallav Biswas, a resident of Tarashi Village in the upazila. He was a student of Khulna Agriculture University.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Monoj Kumar said a Poisarhat-bound passenger-laden local bus from Gopalganj hit some pedestrians including Ankan in Tarashi Bus Stand area on the Gopalganj-Poisarhat regional road at around 11am, leaving Ankan dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his assistants managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

NARAYANGANJ: Two people have been killed and several others injured after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar PS Azizul Haque Hawlader said a passenger-laden bus of 'Bandhan Paribahan' hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Banti Bazar area of the upazila in the morning, leaving two people dead on the spot and several others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

NILPHAMARI: A motorcyclist was killed and 10 passengers of a bus were injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch hitting a motorcycle in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Moksedul Haque, 50, son of late Hazar Ali, a resident of Majhapara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Enterprise' hit a motorcycle in Koya Mistripara crossing area at night and fell into a roadside ditch, which left motorcyclist Moksedul dead on the spot and 10 passengers of the bus injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and taken to Saidpur 100-bed Hospital for treatment.

Saidpur PS OC Mofizul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











