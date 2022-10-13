Video
Obituary

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Amir Hamza
GOPALGANJ: SM Amir Hamza, Gopalganj Staff Reporter of Somoy Television, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka on Monday afternoon. He was 44.
He had been suffering from kidney diseases for long.
Amir Hamza left behind his mother, wife, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Gopalganj Television Journalists' Association and Gopalganj Reporters' Forum expressed deep grief and condolence to the bereaved family.   

Md Delwar Hossain
KISHOREGANJ: Advocate Md Delwar Hossain, member of Kishoreganj District Bar Association, died at National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute in Dhaka on Monday morning. He was 69.
He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Kishoreganj District Bar Association President Mia Md Ferdous and is General Secretary (GS) Md Aminul Islam Ratan expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.

Raqibul Islam Raqib
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: GS of Gouripur Upazila Unit of Shecchashebak League AKM Raqibul Islam Raqib died of heart failure at Gouripur Upazila Health Complex in the district on Thursday morning. He was 35.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


