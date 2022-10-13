

Old road trees turn death traps at Sharsha

A light breeze is causing collapse of branches on living houses and commuters. Sometimes, trees are collapsing on the highway. Incidents are occurring.

Dwellers along both sides of the highway and locals said, trees have been dying for a long time; fatalities and house collapse are reported; locals are witnessing huge damages; if these trees are not removed, serious fatalities are likely.

Trader Polash Hossain in Navaran Town said, through this road, they have to communicate with Navaran, Jikargachha and Pulerhat areas amid panic of so many dead trees; two-year back, a branch fell down on a running motor cycle killing the rider on the spot.

A consumer Abu Kalam coming to Navaran Town said, suddenly branches and trees fall on pedestrians.

Sharsha Upazila Chairman Sirajul Haq Manzu said, after removing these trees, fruit and woody trees can be planted; dead and half-dead trees are causing accidents regularly.

"I draw attention of the government so that trees are removed soon," he added.











