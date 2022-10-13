Video
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in three dists

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Barishal and Gaibandha, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
LAXMIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nafiza Akhter, 2, daughter of Ismail Hossain Laden, a resident of Sheikhpur Village under Chandraganj Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Nafiza Akhter fell down into a pond near her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.
BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Snigdha Das, 1, daughter of Bipul Das, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Agailjhara Police Station Ali Hossain said Snigdha fell down in a pond in the evening while her family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the neighbours rescued her from the pond and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Arnab Saha declared the minor girl dead, the SI added.
GAIBANDHA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Tawhid, 7, son of Papul Mia, and Riya, 8, daughter of Moubar Rahman, residents of Krishnapur Village under Betkapa Union in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the duo drowned in a pond next to their house in the afternoon while they were taking bath in it.
Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.


