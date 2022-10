A prize-giving ceremony was held at Patuakhali Shishu Academy



















A prize-giving ceremony was held at Patuakhali Shishu Academy auditorium in the town on Tuesday to mark the World Children's Day and Child Rights Week. The district administration and Bangladesh Shishu Academy jointly organized the programme. ADC (Education and ICT) Sheikh Abdullah Sadid was present as the chief guest while District Children Affairs Officer Abdullah Al Jabbar presided over the function. photo: observer