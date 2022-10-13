‘Social movement a must to prevent drug abuse’

PATUAKHALI, Oct 12: Speakers at a workshop in the district on Tuesday stressed social movement to prevent drug abuse in the country.

"We have to bring out the new generation from the drug addiction now if we want to protect upcoming Bangladesh. For that, we need to prevent drug abuse with a social movement."

They said this while speaking at the workshop on "Social movement to prevent drug abuse" in Patuakhali Club auditorium at around 11am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan attended the programme as the chief guest while Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossain was in the chair.

Besides, Additional Superintendent of Police Sajedul Islam, District Awami League President Freedom Fighter (FF) Kazi Alamgir and its General Secretary FF Abdul Mannan, and Narcotics Control Department Additional Director Paritosh Kumar Mandol were present as special guests at the programme.















