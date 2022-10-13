Video
Home Countryside

Four people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Laxmipur, Khagrachhari and Natore, in three days.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Tarek Hossain, 23, son of Abid Hossain, hailed from Bhadattir Village in the upazila. He along with his family members lived at a rented house in Munshurpur Village under Kaliganj Municipality.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam said Tarek went to his room to sleep at night after dinner. In the morning, his family members did not get any response from the room despite repeated calls.
Later on, they saw the body of Tarek hanging from the ceiling fan of the room in the morning through the window and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
SI Mazharul said it is assumed that Tarek might have committed suicide from frustration as he was unemployed and got separated from his wife six months back.
The body was handed over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint lodged from them.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kaliganj PS in this regard, the SI added.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin Hossain Rakib, 18, son of Billal Hossain, a resident of Keroa Village under Raipur Municipality.
According to local sources, Al Amin committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of an under construction house in Madhya Keroa Village due to a family feud with his father.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nur Nabi, 45, son of late Dhan Mia, a resident of Thalibari area under Patachhara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nur Nabi drank poison in the house at around 10:30am following a family dispute.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ramgarh PS SI Tareq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rasel Ahmed, 25, son of Seken Ali Sardar, a resident of Chhatiangachha Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, Rasel committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning due to a family feud with his wife.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram PS Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.


