Banana seedlings distributed among farmers

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Rajshahi University (RU) administration distributed seedlings of the improved varieties of banana among farmers on Tuesday.

The distribution programme was held at Dr. Kudrat-e Khuda Academic Building of the university organized by Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department. RU VC Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department Professor Tanzima Yasmin.

Pro-VC Professor Sultan-ul Islam and Science Faculty Director Professot Shahed Zaman were present as special guests.

Some researchers of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology developed the improved varieties of the banana seedlings using tissue culture method.

At the event, the VC said that the advanced varieties of banana developed by the university researchers will inspire others to do innovative research. A new trend is emerging through tissue culture which is constantly moving us forward. It is known that the researchers lead by Professor M Anwar Hossain invented the varieties at the university's Plant Molecular Biotechnology Lab after five years of research.











