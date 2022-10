Local people formed a human chain at Shapla Chattar in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore











Local people formed a human chain at Shapla Chattar in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore on Wednesday, demanding immediate arrest of and punishment for those involved in the killing of Ashik Sheikh. Ashik, son of Nazrul Islam of Kancharipara Mohalla under Gurudaspur Municipality, was murdered on August 20, 2017. Police arrested one accused while others are still absconding. photo: observer