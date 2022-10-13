Lumpy skin disease spreads alarmingly in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Wide spreading viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) makes cow farmers panicked in the district.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS), the LSD infection is continuing in Poba Upazila. DoLS advised farmers for keeping living places clean always to save their cows.

During a recent visit to the upazila of the district, one cattle farm owner Nazmul Hossain of Khipara Village said, 15 cows have been infected at his farm; two cows of these have developed nodules beneath skins. These two cows were seen walking in trailing.

Now folds of tension have appeared on his forehead as, despite extra care, his cows are not curing.

LSD is reported in other farms in different areas of Rajshahi. The outbreak of LSD is increasing day by day.

"We're advising farm owners to keep neat and clean their farms and surroundings," said DoLS Officer Akhtar Hossain.

LSD firstly appeared in Zambia in Africa in 1929. In Bangladesh it was identified in 2019. Now it is making spread at different parts of the country.











