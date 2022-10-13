Video
Home Countryside

Angry fishers attack UNO, fisheries officer in Shariatpur

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Oct 12: Janjira Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO)  Md Kamrul Hasan Sohel, Upazila Fisheries Officer Abul Bashar and naval police members were attacked by angry fishermen during an operation to protect mother Hilsa in the Padma River in the district on Saturday night.
UNO office and local sources said, a team led by the UNO along with the upazila fisheries officer and naval policemen went on the operation in the river in Pinepara area near Majhirghat in Janjira Upazila.
Fishers attacked them with homemade weapons. Police fired 10 rounds of blank bullets in self-defence.
UNO and two fisheries officers were injured at the attack.
Being informed, police of Padma Setu South Police Station rescued them from that char and brought them to Majhirghat for safety.
Ten fishers engaged in the attack were arrested while  about two lakh metres of Hilsa fishing nets and a fishing trawler were seized.
The arrestees are Din Islam, 42, Sanwar, 20, Riyad, 22, Akkas Malat, 40, Moktar Mia, 20, Rajib Mia, 28, Shakil, 19, Monir Hossain, 26, Sujat Fakir, 20, and Babul Fakir, 40. They have been sentenced to different terms by the mobile court.
The UNO said, "We are conducting an operation to preserve mother Hilsa at various points of the Padma River. The fishermen got angry with us. They attacked us when we went to Pinepara area at night. In connection with the attack, 10 people were arrested and sentenced to different terms."


