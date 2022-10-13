Video
India, US sign 4 major pacts on strategic clean energy partnership

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

HOUSTON, Oct 12: India and the US have inked four major MoUs in the field of oil & gas to intensify the bilateral strategic clean energy partnership, indicating how both countries can leverage the strength of the private sector to solve issues pertaining to climate action and energy security.
The MoUs, which are precisely between oil & gas companies of India and the US, were inked on Tuesday by the Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during a round table in Houston with senior executives from 35 major industry players in the field of energy, medical technology, including Tellurian and Exxon Mobil.
Mr Puri, who attended the round table as part of his ongoing visit to the US to talk to American authorities on clean energy, conveyed the message how India is the place for best collaborations due to liberal transparent policies, open data access, favourable geology and ease of doing business.
Committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India, the advocacy group, US India Strategic partnership Forum (USISPF), in partnership with Consulate General of India in Houston, convened the round table which explored US-India energy partnership and opportunities for collaboration for both the public and the private sector.
A Statement of Intent was signed between Indian Oil & LanzaJet, a subsidiary of LanzaTech, a leading biotech company & global leader in gas fermentation, for partnership in sustainable aviation fuels through Lanzajet's patented technology.    -NDTV


