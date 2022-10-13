Klopp slams Hamann over Lpool criticism

GLASGOW, OCT 12: Jurgen Klopp has hit back at former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann's claim that his old club need a "spark" ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Rangers.

Hamann, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, was critical of Klopp's side after their 3-2 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have won just two of their eight Premier League games this term and trail 14 points behind Arsenal.

But Klopp was frustrated by his fellow German's assessment of Liverpool's predicament as he prepared for the crucial meeting with Rangers in Glasgow.

"Oh great, he is a fantastic source. Well respected everywhere. Being a former Liverpool player doesn't give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea," Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

"I actually think Didi Hamann doesn't deserve that you use his phrase when asking a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask the question without the word 'spark'." -AFP