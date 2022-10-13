Video
Djokovic 'would love' to play at Australian Open

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) runs with the ball as Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and SL Benfica, at The Parc des Princes Stadium, on October 11, 2022. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, OCT 12: Novak Djokovic is eager to play at the Australian Open but it's up to him to "work out the situation" with the government, tournament chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday, while confirming Russians and Belarusians can compete as neutrals.
This year's championship was overshadowed by an unvaccinated Djokovic being deported from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam after a high-stakes legal battle over his visa status.
The nine-time champion from Serbia is currently serving a three-year ban from entering Australia.
It can be overturned at the discretion of the centre-left government, which is different to the conservative coalition in power when he was kicked out. But they have given no indication on whether they would consider this.
Tiley said he spent time with Djokovic recently and the Serbian wanted to return for the first major of the year in January in Melbourne.
"What we're saying at this point is that Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation. And then we'll follow any instruction after that," Tiley told The Age newspaper at the tournament's official launch.
"I did spend some time with Novak at the Laver Cup. We spoke generally. He said that he'd obviously love to come back to Australia but he knows it's going to be an ultimate decision for the federal government.
"He's accepted that position. It's a private matter between them."
Opposition politician Karen Andrews, who was home affairs minister when Djokovic was deported, told ABC radio he should not be given special treatment.    -AFP


