Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

"RIP, my girl", says David Miller

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
BIPIN DANI

On the eve of the second ODI against India in Ranchi recently, South Africa's middle-order batter David Miller's online RIP message for a young girl made some of his fans believe that his daughter had passed away in South Africa.
However, according to the cricketer's dad, Andrew, she was the daughter of a friend. "Ane was not David's daughter. She was a very precious nine-year-old, who had been suffering from Leukemia since the age of two. David has walked a very close road with this young lady and her family for the last six years," Miller Sr told this Reporter.
Elaborating on the bond between his son and the little girl, Andrew added: "David met Ane [pronounced Unay] in 2017 when he was named man of the match for a game in Kimberley. Ane, was just four then, and she and her family were selected as guests of honour to hand over the award to David at the post-match presentation ceremony. David was so impressed by the young girl's courage and enthusiasm for life despite being so ill that he asked the family if he could go home with them and share a meal. Thus, began a journey of love and support. Ane was an incredible little human being and David developed a very special bond with her and her family. David treated her like his own daughter."
Ane passed away on Friday, but the previous day, her mother had contacted Miller as she was going through an emotional moment. "In the last two weeks, Ane's condition deteriorated. On Thursday, her mum called David in India to say that Ane wanted to make a video call to him to say her goodbyes. Sadly, the little girl succumbed to the dreaded disease the next morning. To Ane, David was her hero, but in fact, it was the other way round. Ane was David's hero. Such is the impact she had on David's life," Miller Sr concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp slams Hamann over Lpool criticism
Real Madrid and ManC lock up Champions League last 16 places
PSG held by Benfica amid reports Mbappe wants to leave
Djokovic 'would love' to play at Australian Open
"RIP, my girl", says David Miller
Bangabandhu IIUC-GSC Football Tourney Inaugurates
Italian embassy verbally apologised!
Sheikh Jamal DC, Bashundhara Kings register victory


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft