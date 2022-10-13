"RIP, my girl", says David Miller

On the eve of the second ODI against India in Ranchi recently, South Africa's middle-order batter David Miller's online RIP message for a young girl made some of his fans believe that his daughter had passed away in South Africa.

However, according to the cricketer's dad, Andrew, she was the daughter of a friend. "Ane was not David's daughter. She was a very precious nine-year-old, who had been suffering from Leukemia since the age of two. David has walked a very close road with this young lady and her family for the last six years," Miller Sr told this Reporter.

Elaborating on the bond between his son and the little girl, Andrew added: "David met Ane [pronounced Unay] in 2017 when he was named man of the match for a game in Kimberley. Ane, was just four then, and she and her family were selected as guests of honour to hand over the award to David at the post-match presentation ceremony. David was so impressed by the young girl's courage and enthusiasm for life despite being so ill that he asked the family if he could go home with them and share a meal. Thus, began a journey of love and support. Ane was an incredible little human being and David developed a very special bond with her and her family. David treated her like his own daughter."

Ane passed away on Friday, but the previous day, her mother had contacted Miller as she was going through an emotional moment. "In the last two weeks, Ane's condition deteriorated. On Thursday, her mum called David in India to say that Ane wanted to make a video call to him to say her goodbyes. Sadly, the little girl succumbed to the dreaded disease the next morning. To Ane, David was her hero, but in fact, it was the other way round. Ane was David's hero. Such is the impact she had on David's life," Miller Sr concluded.















