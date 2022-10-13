Bangabandhu IIUC-GSC Football Tourney Inaugurates

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: Bangabandhu IIUC-GSC Inter Departmental Football Tournament 2022 has inaugurates at International Islamic University of Chattogram (IIUC), Kumira Permanent campus on Wednesday.

Chairman of the IIUC Board of Trustees Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP addresses as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi said, "Students have to study regularly and follow the religious rules as well as achieve excellence in sports. In addition to mental development, it will also improve physical fitness."

IIUC Treasurer Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the event while IIUC Vice-Chancellor Anwarul Azim Arif, IIUC deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mashrurul Mawla, IIUC Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Deen Muhammad, IIUC Board of Trustees Committee Member and Finance Chairman Dr Engineer Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Examination Controller Prof Dr M Gias Uddin Hafeez, IIUC Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Kaiser were attended the event as special guests.

Co-Convenor of Tournament Committee Zahedur Rahman, Managing Director of GSC Global Solutions Mohammad Aktar Hossain, Director of Transport Management Division Dr Mohiuddin Mahi, Proctor Dr Nezamul Haque, Director and Bahdarhat Office Coordinator Mohammad Faisal, International Affairs and Student Welfare Director (in-charge) of the Division and Member of the Tournament Committee Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Assistant Director of the Sports Department Abdus Salim and Deans of various faculties, Department Chairmen were also present on the event.

Administrative Assistant Md Salim Uddin and Administrative Officer Shafiqul Azam work as commentators on the game. The game was conducted by the referees from CJKS Referee Association.

14 teams from14 departments are participating in this tournament in knock out system.











