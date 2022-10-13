Italian embassy verbally apologised!

Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) member Mahmuda Chowdhury divulged in a press meet on Wednesday that an official from the Italian Embassy in Dhaka apologised to her for the Visa denial of seven players to Italy.

While talking to the media in a press meet on the day, she said, "Mattia Ventura, the Deputy Head of Mission of Embassy of Italy in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon repeatedly apologised to me for denying the Visa applications from the Bangladeshi participants of the World Junior Chess event being held in Italy."

She added that they would like to have an official apology letter from the embassy soon.

Earlier in mid-September, a total of seven junior players, two boys and five girls, applied for a Visa to the Embassy to play in the junior world event. The FIDE-approved Under-20 event was scheduled from 11 to 23 October. All of the applications were denied then.

Then, Ms Mahmuda Chowdhury informed the media that the officials of the Embassy came with a lame excuse that many of the Bangladeshis didn't come back after going there and the Embassy was not going to grant visas to them.

Such 'defamatory remarks' of the Embassy officials disheartened the Bangladesh nationals and the news spread out quickly. Protests were seen in sporting arenas and social platforms.

In the meantime, Bangladesh Chess Federation had already informed the international governing body of Chess regarding the issue and the FIDE too talked to the organisers in Italy. Also, Bangladesh officials complained to the Ethics Commission of FIDE about it and are expecting compensation for all the hassle.

Bangladesh Chess Federation general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim said, "We informed our Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the issue and requested them to take steps. All we want to confirm is that none will have to suffer in such a way by the embassies in future."













