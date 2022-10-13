Sheikh Jamal DC, Bashundhara Kings register victory

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bashundhara Kings won their respective matches of the BFF U-18 Football League held on Wednesday at two separate venues in the city.

At Govt. Physical Education ground, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded a 2-0 goal victory over Abahani Limited, Dhaka.

After the barren first half, Tanim finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 49th minute while Mohin sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 57th minute of the match.

The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match creating some scoring chances, but they failed to score any in the remaining proceeding.

At Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ground, Bashundhara Kings managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Chittagong Abahani Limited with Apourbo scored the all-important goal for Kings in the 19th minute which the winners' maintained the lead till the final whistle.














