Malan hits 82 as England beat Australia by eight runs

CANBERRA, OCT 12: Dawid Malan's 82 and disciplined bowling from England helped the visitors win the second Twenty20 international against Australia by eight runs Wednesday to seal the series and give them a confidence boost heading into the World Cup.

Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack.

Despite Mitchell Marsh hitting 45 off 29 balls and Tim David 40 off 23, the hosts fell short. Sam Curran took 3-25 to ensure England won the three-match series 2-0 with a game left on Friday in a setback to the World Cup champions.

"Really satisfying win after losing the toss as well and setting a target," said England skipper Jos Buttler. "I think we showed great character and Malan played fantastically well to anchor the innings."

Malan hit seven fours and four sixes in his 49-ball knock to rescue the visitors after they slumped to 54-4 in the ninth over.

Ali was also impressive after Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, making five changes to the side that also lost by eight runs in Perth.

Pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with spinner Adam Zampa all returned for the hosts after being rested for the first T20.

Buttler fell to Cummins on 17, with Zampa holding a difficult high catch.

Alex Hales, who blasted 84 from 51 balls in Perth, lasted just seven balls for his four runs before holing out to David Warner off Marcus Stoinis.

Star allrounder Ben Stokes' ordinary recent form continued, bowled by Zampa for seven, and when Harry Brook got an edge off Stoinis they were on the back foot at 54-4. -AFP











