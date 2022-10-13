Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Malan hits 82 as England beat Australia by eight runs

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

CANBERRA, OCT 12: Dawid Malan's 82 and disciplined bowling from England helped the visitors win the second Twenty20 international against Australia by eight runs Wednesday to seal the series and give them a confidence boost heading into the World Cup.
Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack.
Despite Mitchell Marsh hitting 45 off 29 balls and Tim David 40 off 23, the hosts fell short.  Sam Curran took 3-25 to ensure England won the three-match series 2-0 with a game left on Friday in a setback to the World Cup champions.
"Really satisfying win after losing the toss as well and setting a target," said England skipper Jos Buttler. "I think we showed great character and Malan played fantastically well to anchor the innings."
Malan hit seven fours and four sixes in his 49-ball knock to rescue the visitors after they slumped to 54-4 in the ninth over.
Ali was also impressive after Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, making five changes to the side that also lost by eight runs in Perth.
Pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with spinner Adam Zampa all returned for the hosts after being rested for the first T20.
Buttler fell to Cummins on 17, with Zampa holding a difficult high catch.
Alex Hales, who blasted 84 from 51 balls in Perth, lasted just seven balls for his four runs before holing out to David Warner off Marcus Stoinis.
Star allrounder Ben Stokes' ordinary recent form continued, bowled by Zampa for seven, and when Harry Brook got an edge off Stoinis they were on the back foot at 54-4.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp slams Hamann over Lpool criticism
Real Madrid and ManC lock up Champions League last 16 places
PSG held by Benfica amid reports Mbappe wants to leave
Djokovic 'would love' to play at Australian Open
"RIP, my girl", says David Miller
Bangabandhu IIUC-GSC Football Tourney Inaugurates
Italian embassy verbally apologised!
Sheikh Jamal DC, Bashundhara Kings register victory


Latest News
NSTU medical center faces manpower shortage
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
New COVID-19 wave emerging in Europe, says WHO
Dipu Moni unveils ERAB's annual souvenir magazine
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
Cricketer Al-Amin's arrest warrant cancelled by court
Taposh on war footing against encroachers
BNP won't accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess starts tomorrow in capital
Child drowns in Naogaon
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Muslims demand suspension of London imam over queen’s memorial service
Super cyclone 'Sitrang' to cross Bangladesh hitting Sundarbans: State Minister
India halts cough syrup production linked to Gambia deaths
Biden calls for Los Angeles city council members to resign over racist remarks
Suu Kyi jailed for another 6 yrs for corruption
Minor girl found dead in Magura
Bangladesh opt to bowl in must-win match against New Zealand
31 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
By-election to Gaibandha-5 today
Politics of alliance and smaller parties in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft