Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today

With the participation of 51 teams, Walton Dhaka Metropolitan Table Tennis League 2022 is rolling today (Thursday) at 9:00 am at Shaheed Tajuddin Indoor Stadium adjoining the Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated today at 11:00 am. Walton Group's senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will attend the programme as a special guest.

Starting today, the week-long event will continue till 19 October, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm every day.

A total of 51 teams, including 10 teams from the Premier Division, nine from the Women's Division and 32 from the First Division will participate there.

The budget of the event is Taka 750,000 and sponsor Walton is providing Taka 500,000.

The organisers informed that the low-ranked team from the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division. On the other hand, the topper of the First Division will be promoted to the Premier Division.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra is the defending champion of the Premier Division while Police Club is the current runner-up.

In this regard, a press meet held in the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.











