Shakib's heroic innings fails to rescue Bangladesh



Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the fifth cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh of the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 12, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bangladesh invited New Zealand to bat first and the hosts built a 208-run skyscraper ridding on the bat of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. Conway hoarded 64 off 40 with five boundaries and three over-boundaries while Philips hammered visiting bowlers to pile up 60 runs from 24 only. He articulated his 250 strike rated stormy innings by two boundaries against five massives.

Besides, Martin Guptil scored 34 and Finn Allen amassed 32 runs.

Three quicks in Bangladesh tent shared all five New Zealand wickets among them. Mohammad Saifuddin, who replaced Taskin Ahmed in the playing eleven, picked up two for 37 while Ebadot Hossain, the replacement of Hasan Mahmud, took as many wickets for 40 runs. Shoriful Islam got the rest.

Chasing 209 runs' target, Bangladesh sent new opening pair once again combining Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das. They were very harsh to Mehidy Miraz, who had been doing well with the bat. BCB's darling child Shanto got out on 11 facing 12 balls, to bring Soumya Sarkar in the middle. Both Liton and Soumya scored 23 runs facing 16 and 17 balls respectively.

Shakib then started to slay home bowlers, who started his batting with a boundary, continued till penultimate over without getting support from the other end as none of the later on whiffers could made even 10 runs. Afif Hossain departed on four, Nurul Hasan Shohan on two, Yasir Ali Rabbi got out on six.

Shakib however, hit eight boundaries and sent the ball to the crowd for once to pick up his 12th T20i fifty. Mosaddek Hossain and Saifudiin were batting on nine and three runs respectively as Bangladesh were able stockpile 160 runs for seven wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Kiwi speedster Adam Minle clinched three wickets for 24 runs as stand-in skipper Tim Southee and spinner Michael Bracewell shared the rest equally between them.

Bangladesh will engage with Pakistan in the dead-rubber today as Pakistan and New Zealand already secured the final spot. The match will kick-start at 8:00am (BST) at the same venue.











