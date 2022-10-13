‘Sand Selim’ sent to jail for amassing wealth beyond know means

A Dhaka Court sent the much-talked about union parishad Chairman, Md Selim Khan, widely known as Sand Selim, of Chandpur to jail, rejecting his bail prayer in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally.

After a hearing, Judge Asaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order on Wednesday.

ACC prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan and Mahmud Hossain Jahangir objected his bail and Advocate Shahinoor Islam defended the accused.

Earlier on September 27, he surrendered before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court as per instruction of the Supreme Court.

The court fixed Wednesday for hearing on bail petition of the widely known Chandpur's sand thief Selim in the graft case.

On that day court said in its order sheet that the accused will remain as before.

On September 20, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that had granted him bail.

The Supreme Court also ordered Selim Khan to surrender before the Metropolitan session Judge Court by September 27.

On September 14, the High Court (HC) granted anticipatory bail to him for four weeks in the graft case.

On August 1, ACC's Assistant Director Ataur Rahman filed the case against Selim Khan for acquiring assets illegally.



According to the complaint, Selim Khan acquired assets worth Tk 345,381,119 beyond his known source of income and he concealed information about his assets.



The accused in a graft case, Md Selim Khan is the Chairman of No 10, Laxmipur Model Union Parishad (UP) Chairman of Chandpur district. He had been extracting sand from the Meghna River in Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar illegally, causing the government to incur huge losses.

He made a plan to loot several hundred of crore taka in name of acquisition of land for Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU). Such news was published in various newspapers including the Daily Observer. After publishing of the news in the media, the ACC finally got the truth in this regard.









