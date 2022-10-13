Covid: 2 deaths, 456 more cases reported

The country reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 456 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The country's total fatalities rose to 29,388 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country's total caseload to 2,031,006, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 9.57 per cent from Tuesday's 8.86 per as 4,763 samples were tested.

The latest deceased were women from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 97.08 per cent. -UNB











