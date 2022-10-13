ACC seeks wealth info of former Islamic Foundation secretary Kazi Narul Islam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has issued a notice seeking wealth statements of former Islamic Foundation secretary Kazi Narul Islam, who has been accused of amassing illegal wealth beyond known sources of income.

ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadek confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

The ACC sent a notice on September 21 signed by Director Akhtar Hossain Azad, directing Kazi Narul Islam, who is currently working as joint secretary of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, to submit his wealth statements before the commission within 21 working days.

In its notice, the commission said that after preliminary investigation it has found evidence that Kazi Narul Islam has amassed huge amounts of movable and immovable assets under his name and others names.

The anti-graft body sought information about his movable and immovable assets and asked him to submit the details of sources of income.

The commission also warned that if he failed to submit or provide the statements, it would take necessary action against him in accordance with the Section 5 (2) of the ACC Act-2004.











