Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:24 AM
Playing with fire will bring dire consequences, Quader warns BNP

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned BNP leaders that the consequences of playing with fire will not be good. He issues the warning while speaking at a briefing at Setu Bhaban in the capital.
About the BNP's divisional rallies, Quader said the AL always welcomes any peaceful and democratic programme, but if any anarchy is created in the name of movement, the ruling party will give a befitting reply along with the people aiming to protect their lives and properties.
The Awami League keeps patience but it is also prepared with caution on the streets, he added. Blaming that BNP is now hatching plots to oust the government in the name of movement, sensing its defeat in polls, the AL general secretary said BNP is now daydreaming of mass upsurge.
Mentioning that the BNP leaders have been showing the threat of mass upsurge and movement for the last 14 years, he said their threats are limited to media and Facebook, and the country's people know this very well.
Pointing out that the BNP leaders have no relations with reality, Quader said: "In fact, there is no such situation like a mass uprising in the country".      -UNB


